Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) Critical Comparison

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Crown Castle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A Crown Castle 20.32% 21.30% 3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Land and Crown Castle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown Castle 0 10 4 0 2.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crown Castle has a consensus price target of $113.29, indicating a potential upside of 18.85%. Given Crown Castle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

90.8% of Crown Castle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Crown Castle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and Crown Castle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $90.40 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Crown Castle $6.98 billion 5.93 $1.50 billion $3.20 29.79

Crown Castle has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Crown Castle pays an annual dividend of $6.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Crown Castle pays out 195.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Crown Castle beats Gladstone Land on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

