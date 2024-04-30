Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of CULP opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.29. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
