Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.25.

NYSE CW opened at $257.00 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $261.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $121,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 75.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.1% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

