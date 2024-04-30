CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CV Stock Performance

Shares of CVHL remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. CV has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.42.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

