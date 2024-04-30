CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CV Stock Performance
Shares of CVHL remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. CV has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.42.
About CV
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CV
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.