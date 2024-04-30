DaVita (DVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY24 guidance at $8.70-9.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 8.700-9.800 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average is $111.30. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $141.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DVA shares. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.