Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,116,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,558 shares.The stock last traded at $25.30 and had previously closed at $25.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,738,000 after acquiring an additional 190,580 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 254,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

