DigiByte Reaches Market Cap of $176.11 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $176.11 million and $8.39 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,202.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00718897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00128876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00041701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00195529 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00054701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00099398 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,980,082,037 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.