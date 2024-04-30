Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.92. 153,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,460. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.