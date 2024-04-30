Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Shares Down 0.3%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.21 and last traded at $50.97. 510,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,236,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Dominion Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

