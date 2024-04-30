Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $513.00 Price Target at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $479.00 to $513.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DPZ. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.30.

NYSE DPZ traded up $11.39 on Tuesday, reaching $538.52. The company had a trading volume of 376,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,466. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

