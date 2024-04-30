DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

