Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 14,950 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.68% of Regency Centers worth $84,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Regency Centers by 5.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 6,591.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 711,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 443,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. 208,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.