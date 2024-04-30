Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,365,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

BMY opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.