Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.140-1.160 EPS.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:DEA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. 842,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,062. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 557.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
