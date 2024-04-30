Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.27. Eaton also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.200-10.600 EPS.

Eaton Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.67. Eaton has a 52-week low of $165.24 and a 52-week high of $333.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $295.60.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

