Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 0.8 %

EKSO stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EKSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

