Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $533.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.42. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.