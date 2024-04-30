Ellington Financial (EFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 191,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,590. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 46.75 and a quick ratio of 46.75. The company has a market cap of $975.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

