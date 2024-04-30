Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Embraer has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Embraer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Embraer Stock Performance
Shares of ERJ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 345,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $27.25.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
