Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Embraer has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Embraer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 345,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERJ

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.