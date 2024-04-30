Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Stock Up 4.6 %

Energy Recovery stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.92 million, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ERII

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $616,385.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $616,385.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,750 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $166,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,808. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.