Entravision Communications (EVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.70 million. On average, analysts expect Entravision Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Entravision Communications Stock Performance
Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 222,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,964. The company has a market capitalization of $188.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVC shares. TheStreet cut Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Insider Transactions at Entravision Communications
In other news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,623.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
