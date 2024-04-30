Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,343,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.07. The company had a trading volume of 962,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.54 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

