Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCTFree Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 1.5% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POCT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of POCT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.49. 26,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October (BATS:POCT)

