Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

