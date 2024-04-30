Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.