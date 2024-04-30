Estée Lauder Companies (EL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.080-2.230 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.360-0.460 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EL stock opened at $146.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $250.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

