Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBG. William Blair downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $289,103. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 37.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

