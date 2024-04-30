EVgo (EVGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. EVgo has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EVgo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVGO stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 545,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,655. EVgo has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,002 shares of company stock valued at $234,693. 66.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

