Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

EVOK opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 150.43% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

