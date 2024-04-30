F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $87,505 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,806,000 after buying an additional 156,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,193,000 after acquiring an additional 136,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,144,000 after purchasing an additional 822,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,597,000 after purchasing an additional 694,059 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

