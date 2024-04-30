F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.520-12.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. F5 also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.52-$12.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.10.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $14.60 on Tuesday, hitting $167.53. The stock had a trading volume of 826,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,819. F5 has a 52-week low of $129.93 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average of $176.72.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

