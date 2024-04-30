Fernwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,525,140. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP traded down $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,868. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.19.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

