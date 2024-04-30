Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 95.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

