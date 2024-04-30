Field & Main Bank Has $48,000 Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 274,805 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.68. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

