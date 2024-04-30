FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FINW opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

