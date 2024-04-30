First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1,287.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 123,314 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVRE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.51. 9,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $410.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.96.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.