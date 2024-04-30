First Solar (FSLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. First Solar has set its FY24 guidance at $13.00-14.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Solar to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Solar Price Performance
Shares of FSLR opened at $180.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average of $157.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.92.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
