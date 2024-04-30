Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

FSBC stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $374.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.37. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith bought 80,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

