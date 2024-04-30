Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $31.50 on Friday. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

