Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

