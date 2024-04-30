FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAIN stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.