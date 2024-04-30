FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
FTAIN stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.
About FTAI Aviation
