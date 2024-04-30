Fuel Tech (FTEK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Fuel Tech to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million.

NASDAQ:FTEK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 29,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,808. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTEK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

