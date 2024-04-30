Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie lowered Full House Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $184.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 10.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 714,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

