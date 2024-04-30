Gannett (GCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%.

GCI stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Gannett has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

