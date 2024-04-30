GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $116.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 76.61%. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock remained flat at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,444. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.72%.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

