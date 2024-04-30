Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.570-4.820 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.57-$4.82 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

