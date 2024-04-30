Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Short Interest Down 5.7% in April

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of GKOS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.53. 125,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,796. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $41,373.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,644.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $41,373.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,644.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $12,922,174.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,470.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,881 shares of company stock worth $21,965,491. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

