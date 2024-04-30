Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Gold Resource Stock Up 1.0 %

Gold Resource stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.61. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 22.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

