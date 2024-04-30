Governance OHM Price Reaches $3,247.91 on Major Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $54,333.60 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $3,247.91 or 0.05474339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
