Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 346,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,194,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 88,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.94. 353,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.